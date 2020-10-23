Tech Mahindra profit up 9.5% sequentially in September quarter

“Ebit margin was up by 410 points and growth coming back at 4.8% quarter on quarter signifies that our company’s strategy of focusing on 5G, cloud, and AI (artificial intelligence) is working out well. And we will continue to develop more capabilities as we go along," said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra. “Demand recovery is coming back from USA and emerging markets have done well. Europe has been relatively slow, but I think Europe will come back much stronger."