Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Headcount plunges 9% by 4,103 in June quarter

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Headcount plunges 9% by 4,103 in June quarter1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:07 PM IST
The attrition rate of IT major dropped to 13 percent from 15 percent and since the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the IT major has been seeing a drop in attrition rate.
Tech Mahindra announced the June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 13 percent IT attrition rate for Q1FY24, a 9 percent increase from 22 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.
