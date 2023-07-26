Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Headcount plunges 9% by 4,103 in June quarter

Tech Mahindra announced the June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 13 percent IT attrition rate for Q1FY24, a 9 percent increase from 22 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The total headcount of staff -- including software and professionals, BPO professionals, and sales and support -- stood at 1,48,297 for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023, down 4,103 quarter-on-quarter. This was a 2.7 decline QoQ and 6.2 percent YoY.

On a QoQ basis, the attrition rate dropped to 13 percent from 15 percent and since the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the IT major has been seeing a drop in attrition rate.

The firm's CEO and MD said the company focuses on building generative AI talent and has trained around 8,000 associates.

Meanwhile, the firm registered a decline of 38 percent in consolidated net profit at ₹692.5 crore, compared to ₹1,131 crore in the year-ago period.

Compared to ₹12,707 crore in the year-ago period, the IT major's consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹13,159 crore, reporting a rise of 3.5 percent.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter declined 28.8 percent year-on-year to ₹1,338 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹7.82.

As of June 2023, Tech Mahindra's has cash and cash equivalent at ₹7,701 crore.

"Our results this quarter reflect the uncertainty in the global economy and the IT sector. We are confident that we have the right strategy and the right team to overcome this temporary setback and deliver longterm value for our customers and shareholders," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra's share settled 0.84 per cent lower at ₹1,144.05 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.