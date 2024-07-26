Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.96% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.17% YoY & profit increased by 22.96% YoY

Published26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.17% & the profit increased by 22.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 28.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 2.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.86% q-o-q & increased by 23.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.6 for Q1 which increased by 22.76% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in the last 6 months and 20.22% YTD return.

Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of 149657.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1547.55 & 1082.3 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13005.512871.3+1.04%13159-1.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7331.57249+1.14%7167.7+2.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization462.2461.4+0.17%446.6+3.49%
Total Operating Expense11903.212233.6-2.7%12267.6-2.97%
Operating Income1102.3637.7+72.86%891.4+23.66%
Net Income Before Taxes1178.1959.1+22.83%971.2+21.3%
Net Income851.5661+28.82%692.5+22.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.69.86-2.63%7.82+22.76%
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
