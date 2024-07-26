Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.96% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.17% & the profit increased by 22.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 28.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 2.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.86% q-o-q & increased by 23.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.6 for Q1 which increased by 22.76% Y-o-Y.
Tech Mahindra has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in the last 6 months and 20.22% YTD return.
Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹149657.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1547.55 & ₹1082.3 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Tech Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13005.5
|12871.3
|+1.04%
|13159
|-1.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7331.5
|7249
|+1.14%
|7167.7
|+2.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|462.2
|461.4
|+0.17%
|446.6
|+3.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|11903.2
|12233.6
|-2.7%
|12267.6
|-2.97%
|Operating Income
|1102.3
|637.7
|+72.86%
|891.4
|+23.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1178.1
|959.1
|+22.83%
|971.2
|+21.3%
|Net Income
|851.5
|661
|+28.82%
|692.5
|+22.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.6
|9.86
|-2.63%
|7.82
|+22.76%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess