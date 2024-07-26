Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.96% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.17% & the profit increased by 22.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.04% and the profit increased by 28.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 2.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.86% q-o-q & increased by 23.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.6 for Q1 which increased by 22.76% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -0.61% return in the last 1 week, 15.73% return in the last 6 months and 20.22% YTD return.

Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹149657.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1547.55 & ₹1082.3 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13005.5 12871.3 +1.04% 13159 -1.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7331.5 7249 +1.14% 7167.7 +2.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 462.2 461.4 +0.17% 446.6 +3.49% Total Operating Expense 11903.2 12233.6 -2.7% 12267.6 -2.97% Operating Income 1102.3 637.7 +72.86% 891.4 +23.66% Net Income Before Taxes 1178.1 959.1 +22.83% 971.2 +21.3% Net Income 851.5 661 +28.82% 692.5 +22.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.6 9.86 -2.63% 7.82 +22.76%