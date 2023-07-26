Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit declines 38% to ₹692.3 crore on weaker CME, BFSI verticals; revenue up 3.5% YoY2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: The IT major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹13,159 crore, compared to ₹12,707 crore in the year-ago period.
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a decline of 38 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹692.5 crore, compared to ₹1,131 crore in the year-ago period. The fall in the company's profit was on the back of weakness reported in its key segments.
