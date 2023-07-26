The company's total headcount stood at 148,297, at the end of the June quarter, down 4,103 quarter-on-quarter. The company has cash and cash equivalent at ₹7,701 crore as of June 30, 2023. The voluntary attrition during the quarter further fell to 13 per cent in the first quarter, compared to 15 per cent in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23 and 22 per cent in the year-ago period.