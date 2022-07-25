Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit falls 16% to 1,131.6 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 16% fall in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1FY23) at ₹1,131.6 crore as against ₹1,353.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.
IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 16% fall in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1FY23) at ₹1,131.6 crore as against ₹1,353.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.
Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹12,708 crore, up 24.6 per cent YoY over ₹10,197.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹12,708 crore, up 24.6 per cent YoY over ₹10,197.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at $1,632 million, up 1.5 per cent sequentially (or up 18 per cent YoY). In constant currency terms, revenue growth stood at 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
In Q4FY22, the profit after tax (PAT) was ₹1,038 crore. In the previous quarter, Q3FY22, the PAT was ₹1,329 crore. The PAT was highest in Q2, at ₹1,559 crore.
Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd closed 1.43% lower at ₹1,014.00 apiece on the NSE today.