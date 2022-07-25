Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit falls 16% to 1,131.6 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit falls 16% to 1,131.6 crore

Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside one of the company's office buildings in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru.
1 min read . 04:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Tech Mahindra today reported a 16% fall in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1FY23) at 1,131.6 crore as against 1,353.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 16% fall in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1FY23) at 1,131.6 crore as against 1,353.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Revenue for the quarter came in at 12,708 crore, up 24.6 per cent YoY over 10,197.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at $1,632 million, up 1.5 per cent sequentially (or up 18 per cent YoY). In constant currency terms, revenue growth stood at 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

In Q4FY22, the profit after tax (PAT) was 1,038 crore. In the previous quarter, Q3FY22, the PAT was 1,329 crore. The PAT was highest in Q2, at 1,559 crore.

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd closed 1.43% lower at 1,014.00 apiece on the NSE today.

