Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY

  • Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rose 23 per cent in June quarter; In Picture: Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside the company's office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru; Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rose 23 per cent in June quarter; In Picture: Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside the company’s office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru; Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, July 25, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at 851.5 crore, compared to 692.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore, compared to 13,159 crore in the year-ago period.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Tech Mahindra, said, "It is encouraging to see positive momentum in most industry verticals which has led to revenue growth and margin expansion in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. We continue to focus on execution and are on track to achieve our stated goals for FY27."

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 04:23 PM IST
