Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, July 25, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹851.5 crore, compared to ₹692.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to ₹13,006 crore, compared to ₹13,159 crore in the year-ago period.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Tech Mahindra, said, "It is encouraging to see positive momentum in most industry verticals which has led to revenue growth and margin expansion in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. We continue to focus on execution and are on track to achieve our stated goals for FY27."