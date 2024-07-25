Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to 851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rose 23 per cent in June quarter; In Picture: Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside the company's office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru; Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Tech Mahindra announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Thursday, July 25, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at 851.5 crore, compared to 692.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore, compared to 13,159 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Tech Mahindra's Project Indus develops Indian LLM under $5 million, an alternative to ChatGPT

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Tech Mahindra, said, "It is encouraging to see positive momentum in most industry verticals which has led to revenue growth and margin expansion in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. We continue to focus on execution and are on track to achieve our stated goals for FY27."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
