Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 39% to 1,353.2 crore

NEW DELHI : IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22.
The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹972.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.
Revenue stood at ₹10,197.6 crore in the quarter under review, up 12% from ₹9,106.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Chief Financial Officer Milind Kulkarni said the company continues to build on its profitability journey and has reported the highest ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax this quarter.
"Delivery Excellence will be a cornerstone in improving our operational and financial metrics, as we look to capitalize on the incremental digital spends over the course of the year," he added.
In dollar terms, net profit grew 42.2% to $183.2 million, while revenue rose 14.6% to $1,383.6 million from the year-ago period.
Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 1,26,263, up by 5,209 employees on a sequential basis.
Its cash and cash equivalent was at $1,818.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
"We have witnessed an all rounded performance this quarter with growth across our key markets and industry sectors," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said.
He added that the company continues to see strong traction in large deal wins as it is helping its customers in integrated digital transformation.
"Our focus on key technology pillars wrapped around experience-led approach with TechM Nxt.Now will help us to capitalise on the strong demand momentum," Gurnani said.
