Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 39% to 1,353.2 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 39% to 1,353.2 crore

Premium
Tech Mahindra shares today surged nearly 7% to 52-week high (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST PTI

Tech Mahindra today reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22 as against 972.3 crore in the year-ago period

NEW DELHI : IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of 972.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of 972.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Revenue stood at 10,197.6 crore in the quarter under review, up 12% from 9,106.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Chief Financial Officer Milind Kulkarni said the company continues to build on its profitability journey and has reported the highest ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax this quarter.

"Delivery Excellence will be a cornerstone in improving our operational and financial metrics, as we look to capitalize on the incremental digital spends over the course of the year," he added.

In dollar terms, net profit grew 42.2% to $183.2 million, while revenue rose 14.6% to $1,383.6 million from the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 1,26,263, up by 5,209 employees on a sequential basis.

Its cash and cash equivalent was at $1,818.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Not just Kerala, covid-19 flaring up in the Northeast as well

Premium

Here's why IndusInd Bank's net profit doubled in the Ju ...

Premium

In small town India, a shift underway from savings to i ...

Premium

Can Ajay Singh save SpiceJet a second time?

"We have witnessed an all rounded performance this quarter with growth across our key markets and industry sectors," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said.

He added that the company continues to see strong traction in large deal wins as it is helping its customers in integrated digital transformation.

"Our focus on key technology pillars wrapped around experience-led approach with TechM Nxt.Now will help us to capitalise on the strong demand momentum," Gurnani said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!