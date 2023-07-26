Tech Mahindra Q1 Results preview: Expect a weak set of numbers; here are the key factors to watch out3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Tech Mahindra is expected to report weak Q2 results, with revenue growth likely to be soft and profit after tax potentially dipping YoY due to weakness in its CME vertical. Some brokerage firms predict a decline in constant currency revenue on a QoQ basis.
Tech Mahindra is likely to report a subdued set of June quarter results on Wednesday (July 26) mostly because of weakness in its CME (communications, media and entertainment) vertical. The IT firm's revenue may see soft growth but profit after tax (PAT) may dip on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Some brokerage firms expect Tech Mahindra's constant currency (CC) revenue to decline in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) terms.
