"We expect investors to focus on—(1) near-term growth outlook given client-specific headwinds and deceleration in TCV growth, (2) turnaround strategy that may be articulated by the CEO-designate, (3) timing of divestments of low-margin businesses that will aid margins but adversely impact revenue growth, (4) outlook for margins in FY2024 noting the current level of margins is lower than normalized levels and can be a low-hanging fruit, (5) outlook for vulnerable segments such as XDS, ERD and network services, which have higher exposure to discretionary spending, (6) health of deal pipeline and positioning in cost take-out deals, (7) any revenue leakage in existing accounts and positioning in vendor consolidation events and (8) outlook for revenue growth in top telecom clients," said Kotak.