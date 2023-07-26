Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit, EBITDA to deal wins - five key takeaways from IT major's earnings2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Tech Mahindra's Q1FY24 numbers were weak, with declining profit and EBITDA. Revenue saw low growth. The company acknowledged the challenging quarter but expressed confidence in delivering long-term value for customers and shareholders.
Tech Mahindra's Q1FY24 numbers came weak on expected lines. Its profit and EBITDA declined but revenue saw a low growth on a yearly basis. The company accepted that the June quarter was a challenging one and it said it is confident that it will deliver long-term value for its customers and shareholders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×