Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 61.58% YOY

Tech Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 2.02% & the profit decreased by 61.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 28.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.72% q-o-q & decreased by 68.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.8% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -4.63% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 12.37% YTD return.

Currently the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹111423.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1320 & ₹981.05 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12863.9 13159 -2.24% 13129.5 -2.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7302.2 7167.7 +1.88% 6895.1 +5.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 465.7 446.6 +4.28% 491.7 -5.29% Total Operating Expense 12406.8 12267.6 +1.13% 11661.5 +6.39% Operating Income 457.1 891.4 -48.72% 1468 -68.86% Net Income Before Taxes 615.3 971.2 -36.65% 1663.9 -63.02% Net Income 493.9 692.5 -28.68% 1285.4 -61.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.95 7.82 -11.07% 14.74 -52.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹493.9Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12863.9Cr

