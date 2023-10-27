Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 61.58% YOY
Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.02% YoY & profit decreased by 61.58% YoY
Tech Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 2.02% & the profit decreased by 61.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 28.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 48.72% q-o-q & decreased by 68.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.8% Y-o-Y.
Tech Mahindra has delivered -4.63% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 12.37% YTD return.
Currently the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹111423.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1320 & ₹981.05 respectively.
As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Tech Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12863.9
|13159
|-2.24%
|13129.5
|-2.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7302.2
|7167.7
|+1.88%
|6895.1
|+5.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|465.7
|446.6
|+4.28%
|491.7
|-5.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|12406.8
|12267.6
|+1.13%
|11661.5
|+6.39%
|Operating Income
|457.1
|891.4
|-48.72%
|1468
|-68.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|615.3
|971.2
|-36.65%
|1663.9
|-63.02%
|Net Income
|493.9
|692.5
|-28.68%
|1285.4
|-61.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.95
|7.82
|-11.07%
|14.74
|-52.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹493.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12863.9Cr
