Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 61.58% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 61.58% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.02% YoY & profit decreased by 61.58% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q2 FY24 Results

Tech Mahindra declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 2.02% & the profit decreased by 61.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 28.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 5.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 48.72% q-o-q & decreased by 68.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 52.8% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -4.63% return in the last 1 week, 14.64% return in last 6 months and 12.37% YTD return.

Currently the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of 111423.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1320 & 981.05 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12863.913159-2.24%13129.5-2.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7302.27167.7+1.88%6895.1+5.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization465.7446.6+4.28%491.7-5.29%
Total Operating Expense12406.812267.6+1.13%11661.5+6.39%
Operating Income457.1891.4-48.72%1468-68.86%
Net Income Before Taxes615.3971.2-36.65%1663.9-63.02%
Net Income493.9692.5-28.68%1285.4-61.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.957.82-11.07%14.74-52.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹493.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12863.9Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:54 AM IST
