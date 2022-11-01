Tech Mahindra Q2 profit slides 4% on higher expenses; declares special dividend of ₹181 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 04:27 PM IST
- On a sequential basis, PAT rose 13.6%
- The company board announced a special dividend of ₹18 per share
Country's fifth largest IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,285.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23 (July-September), as higher expenses offset the rise in revenue. The firm had posted a profit of ₹1,338.7 crore in the year-ago period.