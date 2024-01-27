Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.64% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.64% YOY

Livemint

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.61% YoY & profit decreased by 60.64% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 60.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.85% and the profit increased by 3.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 5.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 53.8% q-o-q & decreased by 57.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.76 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.66% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.88% YTD return.

Currently, the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of 129055.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1416.3 & 981.05 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13101.312863.9+1.85%13734.6-4.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7409.47302.2+1.47%7054.6+5.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization443.4465.7-4.79%498.1-10.98%
Total Operating Expense12398.312406.8-0.07%12088.7+2.56%
Operating Income703457.1+53.8%1645.9-57.29%
Net Income Before Taxes678.8615.3+10.32%1771.2-61.68%
Net Income510.4493.9+3.34%1296.6-60.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.766.95-17.18%14.64-60.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹510.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹13101.3Cr

