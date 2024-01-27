Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.64% YOY

Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 60.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.85% and the profit increased by 3.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 5.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 53.8% q-o-q & decreased by 57.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.76 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.66% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.88% YTD return.

Currently, the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹129055.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1416.3 & ₹981.05 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13101.3 12863.9 +1.85% 13734.6 -4.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7409.4 7302.2 +1.47% 7054.6 +5.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 443.4 465.7 -4.79% 498.1 -10.98% Total Operating Expense 12398.3 12406.8 -0.07% 12088.7 +2.56% Operating Income 703 457.1 +53.8% 1645.9 -57.29% Net Income Before Taxes 678.8 615.3 +10.32% 1771.2 -61.68% Net Income 510.4 493.9 +3.34% 1296.6 -60.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.76 6.95 -17.18% 14.64 -60.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹510.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13101.3Cr

