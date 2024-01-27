Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 60.64% YOY

Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 60.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.85% and the profit increased by 3.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & increased by 5.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 53.8% q-o-q & decreased by 57.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.76 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 60.66% Y-o-Y.
Tech Mahindra has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.88% YTD return.
Currently, the Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹129055.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1416.3 & ₹981.05 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Tech Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13101.3
|12863.9
|+1.85%
|13734.6
|-4.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7409.4
|7302.2
|+1.47%
|7054.6
|+5.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|443.4
|465.7
|-4.79%
|498.1
|-10.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|12398.3
|12406.8
|-0.07%
|12088.7
|+2.56%
|Operating Income
|703
|457.1
|+53.8%
|1645.9
|-57.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|678.8
|615.3
|+10.32%
|1771.2
|-61.68%
|Net Income
|510.4
|493.9
|+3.34%
|1296.6
|-60.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.76
|6.95
|-17.18%
|14.64
|-60.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹510.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹13101.3Cr
