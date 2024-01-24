Tech Mahindra Q3 result preview: PAT, revenue to fall YoY; margin outlook, CME growth key monitorable
IT player Tech Mahindra is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings on Wednesday, January 24. The numbers are expected to be weak due to seasonality as well as the continued weakness in its communications vertical and weak discretionary spending in key markets.