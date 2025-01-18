Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025:Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 92.63%. The company reported a profit of ₹983.2 crore and revenue of ₹13285.6 crore, marking a revenue increase of 1.41% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 0.21%, alongside a decrease in profit by 21.35%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 1.08% quarter-on-quarter and a minor increase of 0.21% year-on-year.

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, Tech Mahindra reported a rise of 5.45% from the last quarter and an impressive 92.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹11.08 for Q3, showing a year-on-year increase of 92.36%.

Tech Mahindra's stock performance has also been noteworthy, delivering a 2.73% return in the last week and a 9.63% return over the past six months, although it has seen a decline of 1.09% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹165185 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1807.7 and a low of ₹1162.95. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with 39 analysts covering the stock; 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 9 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 14 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from analysts was to Hold the stock.

Tech Mahindra Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13285.6 13313.2 -0.21% 13101.3 +1.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7424.6 7505.4 -1.08% 7409.4 +0.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 458.8 469.8 -2.34% 443.4 +3.47% Total Operating Expense 11935.4 12032.8 -0.81% 12398.3 -3.73% Operating Income 1350.2 1280.4 +5.45% 703 +92.06% Net Income Before Taxes 1297.4 1713.5 -24.28% 678.8 +91.13% Net Income 983.2 1250.1 -21.35% 510.4 +92.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.08 14.1 -21.42% 5.76 +92.36%