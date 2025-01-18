Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 92.63% YOY, profit at ₹983.2 crore and revenue at ₹13285.6 crore

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025:Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 92.63%. The company reported a profit of ₹983.2 crore and revenue of ₹13285.6 crore, marking a revenue increase of 1.41% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 0.21%, alongside a decrease in profit by 21.35%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 1.08% quarter-on-quarter and a minor increase of 0.21% year-on-year.
In terms of operating income, Tech Mahindra reported a rise of 5.45% from the last quarter and an impressive 92.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹11.08 for Q3, showing a year-on-year increase of 92.36%.
Tech Mahindra's stock performance has also been noteworthy, delivering a 2.73% return in the last week and a 9.63% return over the past six months, although it has seen a decline of 1.09% year-to-date.
The current market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹165185 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1807.7 and a low of ₹1162.95. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with 39 analysts covering the stock; 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 9 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 14 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy.
As of 18 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from analysts was to Hold the stock.
Tech Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13285.6
|13313.2
|-0.21%
|13101.3
|+1.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7424.6
|7505.4
|-1.08%
|7409.4
|+0.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|458.8
|469.8
|-2.34%
|443.4
|+3.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|11935.4
|12032.8
|-0.81%
|12398.3
|-3.73%
|Operating Income
|1350.2
|1280.4
|+5.45%
|703
|+92.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1297.4
|1713.5
|-24.28%
|678.8
|+91.13%
|Net Income
|983.2
|1250.1
|-21.35%
|510.4
|+92.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.08
|14.1
|-21.42%
|5.76
|+92.36%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹983.2Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹13285.6Cr