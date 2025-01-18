Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 92.63% YOY, profit at ₹983.2 crore and revenue at ₹13285.6 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025:Tech Mahindra declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant year-on-year profit increase of 92.63%. The company reported a profit of 983.2 crore and revenue of 13285.6 crore, marking a revenue increase of 1.41% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 0.21%, alongside a decrease in profit by 21.35%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 1.08% quarter-on-quarter and a minor increase of 0.21% year-on-year.

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, Tech Mahindra reported a rise of 5.45% from the last quarter and an impressive 92.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 11.08 for Q3, showing a year-on-year increase of 92.36%.

Tech Mahindra's stock performance has also been noteworthy, delivering a 2.73% return in the last week and a 9.63% return over the past six months, although it has seen a decline of 1.09% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 165185 crore, with a 52-week high of 1807.7 and a low of 1162.95. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with 39 analysts covering the stock; 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 9 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 14 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from analysts was to Hold the stock.

Tech Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13285.613313.2-0.21%13101.3+1.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7424.67505.4-1.08%7409.4+0.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization458.8469.8-2.34%443.4+3.47%
Total Operating Expense11935.412032.8-0.81%12398.3-3.73%
Operating Income1350.21280.4+5.45%703+92.06%
Net Income Before Taxes1297.41713.5-24.28%678.8+91.13%
Net Income983.21250.1-21.35%510.4+92.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.0814.1-21.42%5.76+92.36%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹983.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹13285.6Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
