Tech Mahindra Q3 profit down 5% YoY on weak macro environment; revenue jumps 20%1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- Tech Mahindra Q3 update: The IT company has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹2,144 crore, up 8.1% QoQ and 4.1% on-year
Tech Mahindra has reported an almost 5% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by weak macro economic environment. The Mahindra group company released its numbers post market hours today.
