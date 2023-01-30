Tech Mahindra has reported an almost 5% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by weak macro economic environment. The Mahindra group company released its numbers post market hours today.

The information technology services company's consolidated net profit came in at ₹1,296.6 crore, down 5% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022. The company had posted ₹1,368.5 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra's revenue from operations came in at ₹13,734.6 crore for the third quarter under review, up 20% year-on-year and 4.6% quarter-on-quarter.

The IT company has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹2,144 crore, up 8.1% QoQ and 4.1% on-year.

The company's total headcount stands at 157,068, down 4.2% 000.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are witnessing moderation in growth given the tough macro economic environment. We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify, new demand drivers, especially for digital services."

"Our numbers reflect resilience as we continue to work on the expansion of operating margin. I am confident that our strategy of client centricity & agility combined with delivery led transformation will help us create value for our customers and stakeholders alike," said Rahit Anand, Chief Financial Officer at Tech Mahindra.

On Monday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 0.88% to settle at ₹1,039.20 apiece on the NSE.