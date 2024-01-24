Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Net profit falls 61% YoY to ₹510.4 crore, revenue at ₹13,101 crore
IT major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced its Q3FY24 results and reported a 61% year-on-year decline in its net profits which plunged to ₹510.4 crore in the December 2023 quarter from ₹1,296.6 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations of the company came down 4% year-on-year from ₹13,734.6 crore in Q3FY23 to ₹13,101.3 crore during the period under review.