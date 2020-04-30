MUMBAI: Information technology services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹804 crore for the March quarter, down 29.9% sequentially. Profit would have been higher but for $28 million (around ₹210 crore) worth of impairment charges.

Revenue from operations fell 1.7% from a quarter ago to ₹9,490.

Analysts had estimated the company's revenue at ₹9,714.9 crore and net profit at ₹1,002.3 crore.

Revenue for fiscal 2020 was at ₹36,868 crore, up 6.1% year-on-year, while profit fell 6.2% to ₹4,033 crore.

In dollar terms, the company reported a profit of $182.7 million and revenue of $1,294.6 million for the March quarter.

The company’s Indian peers have estimated that Q1 FY21 will see peak demand impact with work from home continuing into an extended period. Demand and supply related concerns largely put a pressure on Q4 revenues with more demand concerns to follow in the coming quarters.

"While the demand traction seen through the first three quarters of FY20 has reversed in Q4, we expect that the focus on digital transformation, remote working, and network modernization will recover in the medium term. We believe the market will turn around in three to four months," said CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive, Tech Mahindra.

The company reported net new deal wins of $500 million in the first 45 days of the quarter, closing the year with $3.7 billion in deal wins. Ramp up of large deals is currently unaffected but clients are tightening discretionary spends, noted Gurnani.

As Gurnani had earlier mentioned in a recent interview to Mint, he added that getting remote working permissions from clients across Europe and Australia-New Zealand regions that have stringent data protection laws caused delays in transition to work from home.

Margins were hit by 220 basis points due to a provisioning of 100 basis points to anticipatory costs factored in impairment charges. Cost of transitioning new deals from Q3 shaved off 50-70 basis points as well as lower utilization of employees. The management is confident that transition costs will be recovered over time. Communications vertical grew 5.3% year-on-year in the quarter (roughly 50% revenue share) while enterprise business grew 4% hit by a slowdown in the automobile business.

Manoj Bhat, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Q4 has been a quarter where some of our metrics were impacted by the disruptions in network and BPO service lines including reduction in volumes from some of our customers.“

In terms of cost optimisation measures, the company said pay cuts were largely taken by middle and senior management whereas junior associates were spared.

The company has factored a long-term delivery model where 25-30% employees will continue to work from home even when the situation normalises and the rest will work from secure enterprise locations. Headcount was down by 5,603 to 125,236 over the quarter, largely dipping across BPO professionals. Attrition rate was down to 19% from 20% last quarter, still among the highest in the industry.

A decline in revenue during the quarter was expected due to lower billings in BPO (10% of its total revenue), a drop in AT&T revenue, decline in Pininfarina revenue, China shutdown, and cancellation of few network projects which was factored into impairment charges.

Tech Mahindra has a large presence in China, which the company has been monitoring since the initial covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

The company’s shares today closed 3.2% higher at ₹546.1 on the BSE.

