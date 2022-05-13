Mid-tier IT company Tech Mahindra reported consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,506 crore for the March quarter, up 39% over last year and 10% sequentially.

Meanwhile, revenues too rose 24% to ₹12,116 crore during the fourth quarter.

On Friday, Tech Mahindra shares closed 0.97% lower at ₹1,201 apiece on NSE.

“Our improved growth performance reflects the power of Human-Centered experiences, a strong focus on innovation and our ability to create a strong customer and partner ecosystem. Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards sustainable digital transformation and investment in new-age technology stacks has resulted in one of the highest growth with large deal wins over the last 7 years," said Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani.

In dollar terms, revenue during the quarter was at $1608.1 million, up 5% sequentially and 21%, compared with a year ago. Revenue growth was 5.4% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms.