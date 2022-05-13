Tech Mahindra Q4 profit rises 39% to ₹1,506 cr; revenue up 24%1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- Meanwhile, revenues too rose 24% to ₹12,116 crore during the fourth quarter.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mid-tier IT company Tech Mahindra reported consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,506 crore for the March quarter, up 39% over last year and 10% sequentially.
Mid-tier IT company Tech Mahindra reported consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,506 crore for the March quarter, up 39% over last year and 10% sequentially.
Meanwhile, revenues too rose 24% to ₹12,116 crore during the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, revenues too rose 24% to ₹12,116 crore during the fourth quarter.
On Friday, Tech Mahindra shares closed 0.97% lower at ₹1,201 apiece on NSE.
“Our improved growth performance reflects the power of Human-Centered experiences, a strong focus on innovation and our ability to create a strong customer and partner ecosystem. Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards sustainable digital transformation and investment in new-age technology stacks has resulted in one of the highest growth with large deal wins over the last 7 years," said Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani.
In dollar terms, revenue during the quarter was at $1608.1 million, up 5% sequentially and 21%, compared with a year ago. Revenue growth was 5.4% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms.