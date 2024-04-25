Tech Mahindra Q4 result preview: Profit, revenue may shrink YoY; updated on CME vertical, leadership to be in focus
Tech Mahindra Q4 result preview: Tech Mahindra is all set to declare its March quarter result on Thursday, April 25. The IT firm's revenue growth may remain muted, and profit numbers could fall year-on-year. However, Tech Mahindra is expected to report a sequential rise in profit numbers due to the low base of the last quarter.