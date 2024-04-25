Active Stocks
Q4 Results: Tech Mahindra declares final dividend of ₹28 per equity, fixes record date

The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be Rs. 40/- per equity share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 800%

Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi (REUTERS)

Tech Mahindra saw its consolidated net profit drop to 661 crore in the final quarter of FY24 — a 41% year-on-year dip. The company also announced a final dividend of 28 per equity and fixed August 9 as the record date. The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be 40 per equity share on par value of 5 each.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 28 per equity share of the face value of 5 each (560%) for the financial year ended March 31. The amount — once approved — would be paid out by August 9 in addition to the interim dividend of 12 per equity share that was paid by the company in November 2023," read a BSE filing from the company. 

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 04:32 PM IST
