Q4 Results: Tech Mahindra declares final dividend of ₹28 per equity, fixes record date
The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be Rs. 40/- per equity share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 800%
Tech Mahindra saw its consolidated net profit drop to ₹661 crore in the final quarter of FY24 — a 41% year-on-year dip. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹28 per equity and fixed August 9 as the record date. The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be ₹40 per equity share on par value of ₹5 each.