Tech Mahindra saw its consolidated net profit drop to ₹661 crore in the final quarter of FY24 — a 41% year-on-year dip. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹28 per equity and fixed August 9 as the record date. The total dividend for FY 2023-24 will be ₹40 per equity share on par value of ₹5 each.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each (560%) for the financial year ended March 31. The amount — once approved — would be paid out by August 9 in addition to the interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share that was paid by the company in November 2023," read a BSE filing from the company.

