Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.86% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.17% & the profit decreased by 40.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.76% and the profit increased by 29.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.29% q-o-q & decreased by 51.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.86 for Q4 which decreased by 31.4% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in last 6 months and -6.47% YTD return.

Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹116263.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1416.3 & ₹981.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12871.3 13101.3 -1.76% 13718.2 -6.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7249 7409.4 -2.16% 7191.8 +0.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 461.4 443.4 +4.06% 490.2 -5.88% Total Operating Expense 12233.6 12398.3 -1.33% 12400.4 -1.35% Operating Income 637.7 703 -9.29% 1317.8 -51.61% Net Income Before Taxes 959.1 678.8 +41.29% 1524.9 -37.1% Net Income 661 510.4 +29.51% 1117.7 -40.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.86 5.76 +71.17% 14.37 -31.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹661Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹12871.3Cr

