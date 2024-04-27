Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.86% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.17% & the profit decreased by 40.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.76% and the profit increased by 29.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.29% q-o-q & decreased by 51.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.86 for Q4 which decreased by 31.4% Y-o-Y.
Tech Mahindra has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in last 6 months and -6.47% YTD return.
Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of ₹116263.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1416.3 & ₹981.05 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.
Tech Mahindra Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12871.3
|13101.3
|-1.76%
|13718.2
|-6.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7249
|7409.4
|-2.16%
|7191.8
|+0.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|461.4
|443.4
|+4.06%
|490.2
|-5.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|12233.6
|12398.3
|-1.33%
|12400.4
|-1.35%
|Operating Income
|637.7
|703
|-9.29%
|1317.8
|-51.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|959.1
|678.8
|+41.29%
|1524.9
|-37.1%
|Net Income
|661
|510.4
|+29.51%
|1117.7
|-40.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.86
|5.76
|+71.17%
|14.37
|-31.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹661Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹12871.3Cr
