Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.86% YOY

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 40.86% YOY

Livemint

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.17% YoY & profit decreased by 40.86% YoY

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results Live : Tech Mahindra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.17% & the profit decreased by 40.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.76% and the profit increased by 29.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.16% q-o-q & increased by 0.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.29% q-o-q & decreased by 51.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.86 for Q4 which decreased by 31.4% Y-o-Y.

Tech Mahindra has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 6.71% return in last 6 months and -6.47% YTD return.

Currently, Tech Mahindra has a market cap of 116263.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1416.3 & 981.05 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

Tech Mahindra Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12871.313101.3-1.76%13718.2-6.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72497409.4-2.16%7191.8+0.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization461.4443.4+4.06%490.2-5.88%
Total Operating Expense12233.612398.3-1.33%12400.4-1.35%
Operating Income637.7703-9.29%1317.8-51.61%
Net Income Before Taxes959.1678.8+41.29%1524.9-37.1%
Net Income661510.4+29.51%1117.7-40.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.865.76+71.17%14.37-31.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹661Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹12871.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

