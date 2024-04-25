Active Stocks
Thu Apr 25 2024 15:57:40
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,643.00 -10.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.60 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.60 5.10%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,127.35 5.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.60 0.71%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Net profit at 661 crore, revenue down 6% to 12,871 crore
BackBack

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹661 crore, revenue down 6% to ₹12,871 crore

Livemint

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹661 crore, revenue down 6% to ₹12,871 crore

Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of ₹661 crore in the March quarter (Image used for representation) (REUTERS)Premium
Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of 661 crore in the March quarter (Image used for representation) (REUTERS)

More details awaited

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Apr 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue