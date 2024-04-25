Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Tech Mahindra announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, April 25, reporting a drop of 41 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹661 crore, compared to the corresponding period last year. India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of the fiscal fell 6.2 per cent to ₹12,871.3 crore, compared to the year-ago period.

more to come

