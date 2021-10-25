Tech Mahindra Q2 profit rises 26%, declares special dividend of 15

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit rises 26%, declares special dividend of ₹151 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Tech Mahindra results: The company's EBITDA during the quarter came in at ₹1,995 crore.
IT Company Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit rose 26% in the September quarter (Q2FY22) at ₹1,338 crore as against ₹1,064 crore in the last year period.
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) has dropped 1.1% from ₹1,353 crore in first quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, increased by 16% to ₹10,881 crore as compared to ₹ ₹9,371 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
In dollar terms, revenue came in at $1,473 million during the quarter.
The company has declared a special dividend of ₹15 per equity share.
Tech Mahindra's EBITDA during the quarter came in at ₹1,995 crore.
The total employee headcount of the company at the end of the September quarter stood at 141,193.
The attrition levels zoomed to 21% in the said quarter, higher than 14% in the year-ago period and 17% in the previous June quarter.
Ahead of the results, Tech Mahindra stock rose marginally to close at ₹1,531 on NSE.
