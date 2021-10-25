Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Tech Mahindra Q2 profit rises 26%, declares special dividend of 15

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit rises 26%, declares special dividend of 15

Ahead of the results, Tech Mahindra stock rose marginally to close at 1,531 on NSE.
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Tech Mahindra results: The company's EBITDA during the quarter came in at 1,995 crore.

IT Company Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit rose 26% in the September quarter (Q2FY22) at 1,338 crore as against 1,064 crore in the last year period.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) has dropped 1.1% from 1,353 crore in first quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, increased by 16% to 10,881 crore as compared to 9,371 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

In dollar terms, revenue came in at $1,473 million during the quarter.

The company has declared a special dividend of 15 per equity share.

Tech Mahindra's EBITDA during the quarter came in at 1,995 crore.

The total employee headcount of the company at the end of the September quarter stood at 141,193. 

The attrition levels zoomed to 21% in the said quarter, higher than 14% in the year-ago period and 17% in the previous June quarter.

