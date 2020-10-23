Tech Mahindra sees 9.5% sequential jump in Q2 net profit at 1,064 cr

New Delhi: IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday reported 9.% sequential jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter at ₹1,064 crore. The company's net profit was ₹972 crore in June quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 3% to ₹9,372 crore as compared to ₹9,106 crore in June quarter.

The company has announced special dividend of ₹15 per share. The dividend shall be paid on 12 November.

"Our Repair, Rally and Rise strategy has helped the company to emerge stronger, as we journey towards a post Covid world. We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation. Our focus on creating Human Centered Experiences will enable us to capture increased spends on consumerization, as businesses try to stay relevant in the current environment," said C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.14% higher at ₹847.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via