Tech Mahindra sees 9.5% sequential jump in Q2 net profit at 1,064 cr

"Our Repair, Rally and Rise strategy has helped the company to emerge stronger, as we journey towards a post Covid world. We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation. Our focus on creating Human Centered Experiences will enable us to capture increased spends on consumerization, as businesses try to stay relevant in the current environment," said C.P. Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.