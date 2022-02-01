Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 4% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹1,368 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022. The same was ₹1,309 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹11,451 crore for the third quarter under review, up 19% year-on-year.

On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 2.37% to settle at ₹1,514 on NSE.

In constant currency terms, the revenue growth was 4.7% on a sequential basis, while the dollar revenues rose 17% year-on-year at $1533 million.

The IT company has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹2,060 crore, up 3% quarter-on-quarter and 9% year-on-year.

The company has added 3,874 employees during the December quarter, taking the total headcount to 145,067.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our people-first approach combined with sustained value creation this quarter reflects our commitment towards redefining possibilities and competencies in the new normal. We continue to strengthen our presence, deliver broad-based profitable growth and value for our customers, backed by future-ready talent and niche digital capabilities."

