Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported 4% increase in consolidated net profit at 1,368 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022. The same was 1,309 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations came in at 11,451 crore for the third quarter under review, up 19% year-on-year.

On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra shares rose 2.37% to settle at 1,514 on NSE.

In constant currency terms, the revenue growth was 4.7% on a sequential basis, while the dollar revenues rose 17% year-on-year at $1533 million.

The IT company has reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at 2,060 crore, up 3% quarter-on-quarter and 9% year-on-year.

The company has added 3,874 employees during the December quarter, taking the total headcount to 145,067.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our people-first approach combined with sustained value creation this quarter reflects our commitment towards redefining possibilities and competencies in the new normal. We continue to strengthen our presence, deliver broad-based profitable growth and value for our customers, backed by future-ready talent and niche digital capabilities."

