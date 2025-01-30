Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025:Techindia Nirman declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.06 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%.
In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.04 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Techindia Nirman has delivered -5.01% return in the last 1 week, -10.87% return in last 6 months and -16.2% YTD return.
Currently, Techindia Nirman has a market cap of ₹38.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.21 & ₹21.2 respectively.
Techindia Nirman Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.06
|-0%
|0.06
|-0%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0%
|-0.06
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0%
|-0.06
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0%
|-0.06
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0%
|-0.04
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
