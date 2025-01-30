Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.06 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025:Techindia Nirman declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.06 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%.

In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Techindia Nirman Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.04 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Techindia Nirman has delivered -5.01% return in the last 1 week, -10.87% return in last 6 months and -16.2% YTD return.

Currently, Techindia Nirman has a market cap of ₹38.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.21 & ₹21.2 respectively.

Techindia Nirman Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.06 -0% 0.06 -0% Operating Income -0.06 -0.06 -0% -0.06 -0% Net Income Before Taxes -0.06 -0.06 -0% -0.06 -0% Net Income -0.06 -0.06 -0% -0.06 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0% -0.04 -0%

