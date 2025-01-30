Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.06 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 0% YoY, loss at 0.06 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Techindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025:Techindia Nirman declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at 0.06 crore and revenue at 0 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%.

In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Techindia Nirman Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -0.04 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

Techindia Nirman has delivered -5.01% return in the last 1 week, -10.87% return in last 6 months and -16.2% YTD return.

Currently, Techindia Nirman has a market cap of 38.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 54.21 & 21.2 respectively.

Techindia Nirman Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.060.06-0%0.06-0%
Operating Income-0.06-0.06-0%-0.06-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.06-0.06-0%-0.06-0%
Net Income-0.06-0.06-0%-0.06-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.04-0.04-0%-0.04-0%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTechindia Nirman Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.06 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.06Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts