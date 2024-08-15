Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 288.3% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 288.3% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Results Live

Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Results Live : Techno Electric & Engineering Q1 Results Live: Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit year-over-year (YoY). The topline rose by 37.03%, while the profit surged by an impressive 288.3% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.62%, but the profit saw an increase of 26.52%.

The company's expenses also saw a rise. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 3.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 24.77% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed a robust performance with a YoY increase of 163.55%, though it was down by 3.82% QoQ.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.95, reflecting a 91.28% increase YoY. This strong performance in EPS is indicative of the company's ability to generate higher earnings per share for its investors.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered varied returns over different time frames. The company has shown a -4.95% return in the last week, a remarkable 102.18% return in the last six months, and a 96.14% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

As of now, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market capitalization of 18245.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 1777 and a 52-week low of 440. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the significant appreciation in its value over the past year.

Regarding analyst recommendations, as of 15 Aug, 2024, out of three analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating, and two have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at a Strong Buy, reflecting a positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue375.37439.62-14.62%273.93+37.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.1612.69+3.73%10.55+24.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.931.99-2.79%1.99-2.98%
Total Operating Expense324.96387.21-16.08%254.8+27.53%
Operating Income50.4152.41-3.82%19.13+163.55%
Net Income Before Taxes71.9179.4-9.44%46.12+55.91%
Net Income98.177.54+26.52%25.26+288.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.957.2-31.22%2.59+91.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹98.1Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹375.37Cr

