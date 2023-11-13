Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 148.83% & the profit increased by 25.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.76% and the profit increased by 192.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 295.68% q-o-q & increased by 148.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 108.71% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered 17.85% return in the last 1 week, 54.49% return in last 6 months and 74.69% YTD return.

Currently the Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹6203.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹585.5 & ₹278 respectively.

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 462.29 273.93 +68.76% 185.79 +148.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.68 10.55 +10.7% 10.04 +16.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.87 1.99 -6.28% 1.85 +0.9% Total Operating Expense 386.6 254.8 +51.73% 155.27 +148.98% Operating Income 75.68 19.13 +295.68% 30.51 +148.03% Net Income Before Taxes 100.51 46.12 +117.92% 48.22 +108.43% Net Income 73.78 25.26 +192.02% 58.81 +25.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.85 2.59 +164.58% 3.28 +108.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹73.78Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹462.29Cr

