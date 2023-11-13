Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Livemint

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 148.83% YoY & profit increased by 25.46% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 Results

Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 148.83% & the profit increased by 25.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.76% and the profit increased by 192.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 295.68% q-o-q & increased by 148.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 108.71% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered 17.85% return in the last 1 week, 54.49% return in last 6 months and 74.69% YTD return.

Currently the Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of 6203.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 585.5 & 278 respectively.

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue462.29273.93+68.76%185.79+148.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6810.55+10.7%10.04+16.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.871.99-6.28%1.85+0.9%
Total Operating Expense386.6254.8+51.73%155.27+148.98%
Operating Income75.6819.13+295.68%30.51+148.03%
Net Income Before Taxes100.5146.12+117.92%48.22+108.43%
Net Income73.7825.26+192.02%58.81+25.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.852.59+164.58%3.28+108.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹73.78Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹462.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
