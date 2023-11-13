Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 25.46% YOY
Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 148.83% YoY & profit increased by 25.46% YoY
Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 148.83% & the profit increased by 25.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.76% and the profit increased by 192.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 295.68% q-o-q & increased by 148.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 108.71% Y-o-Y.
Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered 17.85% return in the last 1 week, 54.49% return in last 6 months and 74.69% YTD return.
Currently the Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹6203.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹585.5 & ₹278 respectively.
As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Techno Electric & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|462.29
|273.93
|+68.76%
|185.79
|+148.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.68
|10.55
|+10.7%
|10.04
|+16.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.87
|1.99
|-6.28%
|1.85
|+0.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|386.6
|254.8
|+51.73%
|155.27
|+148.98%
|Operating Income
|75.68
|19.13
|+295.68%
|30.51
|+148.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100.51
|46.12
|+117.92%
|48.22
|+108.43%
|Net Income
|73.78
|25.26
|+192.02%
|58.81
|+25.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.85
|2.59
|+164.58%
|3.28
|+108.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹73.78Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹462.29Cr
