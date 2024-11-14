Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14th November 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial report showed that the topline revenue decreased significantly by 40.04% year-over-year, leading to a profit of ₹94.21 crore, which marks a decline of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.
Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a notable improvement in performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 17.6%. However, profit saw a slight decrease of 3.97% sequentially. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.71% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial decrease of 30.3% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 35.25% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 28.09% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.22, reflecting a decline of 12.9% when compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, Techno Electric & Engineering has seen a return of -14.88% in the last week, while exhibiting a 25.8% return over the past six months and an impressive 75.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16,305.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,822 and a low of ₹605.
Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14th November 2024, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, another recommending Buy, and a third suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, indicating a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects despite the recent quarterly results.
Techno Electric & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|441.42
|375.37
|+17.6%
|736.22
|-40.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.49
|13.16
|+17.71%
|22.23
|-30.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.02
|1.93
|+4.61%
|3.86
|-47.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|373.24
|324.96
|+14.86%
|641.41
|-41.81%
|Operating Income
|68.18
|50.41
|+35.25%
|94.81
|-28.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.33
|71.91
|+46.48%
|146.63
|-28.16%
|Net Income
|94.21
|98.1
|-3.97%
|99.04
|-4.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.22
|4.95
|+65.98%
|9.44
|-12.9%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
