Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 40.04% YoY & profit decreased by 4.88% YoY, profit at 94.21 crore and revenue at 441.42 crore.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14th November 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial report showed that the topline revenue decreased significantly by 40.04% year-over-year, leading to a profit of 94.21 crore, which marks a decline of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a notable improvement in performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 17.6%. However, profit saw a slight decrease of 3.97% sequentially. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.71% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial decrease of 30.3% year-over-year.

The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 35.25% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 28.09% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.22, reflecting a decline of 12.9% when compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Techno Electric & Engineering has seen a return of -14.88% in the last week, while exhibiting a 25.8% return over the past six months and an impressive 75.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 16,305.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,822 and a low of 605.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14th November 2024, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, another recommending Buy, and a third suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, indicating a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects despite the recent quarterly results.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue441.42375.37+17.6%736.22-40.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.4913.16+17.71%22.23-30.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.021.93+4.61%3.86-47.61%
Total Operating Expense373.24324.96+14.86%641.41-41.81%
Operating Income68.1850.41+35.25%94.81-28.09%
Net Income Before Taxes105.3371.91+46.48%146.63-28.16%
Net Income94.2198.1-3.97%99.04-4.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.224.95+65.98%9.44-12.9%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹94.21Cr
₹441.42Cr
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTechno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.35
    12:31 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.40
    12:31 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.44%)

    Tata Motors share price

    776.65
    12:31 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -9.75 (-1.24%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.30
    12:31 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,854.45
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    675.90
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -50.35 (-6.93%)

    SKF India share price

    4,610.15
    12:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.37%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,210.50
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -238.6 (-5.36%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,785.95
    12:22 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -347.15 (-4.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,937.45
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    348.35 (7.59%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,274.45
    12:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    87.6 (7.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.78
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.63 (5.92%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    316.10
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    16.7 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.