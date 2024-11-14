Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 40.04% YoY & profit decreased by 4.88% YoY, profit at ₹ 94.21 crore and revenue at ₹ 441.42 crore.

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14th November 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial report showed that the topline revenue decreased significantly by 40.04% year-over-year, leading to a profit of ₹94.21 crore, which marks a decline of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a notable improvement in performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 17.6%. However, profit saw a slight decrease of 3.97% sequentially. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.71% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial decrease of 30.3% year-over-year.

The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 35.25% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 28.09% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.22, reflecting a decline of 12.9% when compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Techno Electric & Engineering has seen a return of -14.88% in the last week, while exhibiting a 25.8% return over the past six months and an impressive 75.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹16,305.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,822 and a low of ₹605.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14th November 2024, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, another recommending Buy, and a third suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, indicating a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects despite the recent quarterly results.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 441.42 375.37 +17.6% 736.22 -40.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.49 13.16 +17.71% 22.23 -30.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.02 1.93 +4.61% 3.86 -47.61% Total Operating Expense 373.24 324.96 +14.86% 641.41 -41.81% Operating Income 68.18 50.41 +35.25% 94.81 -28.09% Net Income Before Taxes 105.33 71.91 +46.48% 146.63 -28.16% Net Income 94.21 98.1 -3.97% 99.04 -4.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.22 4.95 +65.98% 9.44 -12.9%

