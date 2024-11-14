Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 4.88% YoY

Livemint

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 40.04% YoY & profit decreased by 4.88% YoY, profit at 94.21 crore and revenue at 441.42 crore.

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Techno Electric & Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14th November 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial report showed that the topline revenue decreased significantly by 40.04% year-over-year, leading to a profit of 94.21 crore, which marks a decline of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the year-over-year decline, there was a notable improvement in performance compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 17.6%. However, profit saw a slight decrease of 3.97% sequentially. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 17.71% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial decrease of 30.3% year-over-year.

The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 35.25% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 28.09% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.22, reflecting a decline of 12.9% when compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Techno Electric & Engineering has seen a return of -14.88% in the last week, while exhibiting a 25.8% return over the past six months and an impressive 75.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 16,305.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,822 and a low of 605.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14th November 2024, with one analyst giving a Sell rating, another recommending Buy, and a third suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, indicating a cautious optimism about the company's future prospects despite the recent quarterly results.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue441.42375.37+17.6%736.22-40.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.4913.16+17.71%22.23-30.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.021.93+4.61%3.86-47.61%
Total Operating Expense373.24324.96+14.86%641.41-41.81%
Operating Income68.1850.41+35.25%94.81-28.09%
Net Income Before Taxes105.3371.91+46.48%146.63-28.16%
Net Income94.2198.1-3.97%99.04-4.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.224.95+65.98%9.44-12.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹94.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹441.42Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

