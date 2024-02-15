 Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 192.51% YoY | Mint
Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 192.51% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 76.26% YoY & profit increased by 192.51% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 76.26% & the profit increased by 192.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.65% and the profit decreased by 7.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.44% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.68% q-o-q & increased by 153.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 204.99% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 62.22% return in the last 6 months, and -6.04% YTD return.

Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of 8087.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 844.5 & 306.7 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue326.54736.22-55.65%185.26+76.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2422.23-49.44%9.84+14.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.993.86-48.49%1.92+3.49%
Total Operating Expense272.2641.41-57.56%163.83+66.15%
Operating Income54.3494.81-42.68%21.43+153.6%
Net Income Before Taxes95.22146.63-35.06%39.75+139.57%
Net Income91.8899.04-7.23%31.41+192.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.539.44-9.62%2.8+204.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹91.88Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹326.54Cr

Published: 15 Feb 2024, 02:05 AM IST
