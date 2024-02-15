Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 192.51% YoY
Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 76.26% YoY & profit increased by 192.51% YoY
Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 76.26% & the profit increased by 192.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.65% and the profit decreased by 7.23%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message