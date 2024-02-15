Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 192.51% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 76.26% & the profit increased by 192.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.65% and the profit decreased by 7.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.44% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.68% q-o-q & increased by 153.6% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 204.99% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 62.22% return in the last 6 months, and -6.04% YTD return.

Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹8087.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹844.5 & ₹306.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 326.54 736.22 -55.65% 185.26 +76.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.24 22.23 -49.44% 9.84 +14.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.99 3.86 -48.49% 1.92 +3.49% Total Operating Expense 272.2 641.41 -57.56% 163.83 +66.15% Operating Income 54.34 94.81 -42.68% 21.43 +153.6% Net Income Before Taxes 95.22 146.63 -35.06% 39.75 +139.57% Net Income 91.88 99.04 -7.23% 31.41 +192.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.53 9.44 -9.62% 2.8 +204.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹91.88Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹326.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!