Techno Electric & Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 192.51% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 76.26% & the profit increased by 192.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.65% and the profit decreased by 7.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.44% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 42.68% q-o-q & increased by 153.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.53 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 204.99% Y-o-Y.
Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 62.22% return in the last 6 months, and -6.04% YTD return.
Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹8087.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹844.5 & ₹306.7 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Techno Electric & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|326.54
|736.22
|-55.65%
|185.26
|+76.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.24
|22.23
|-49.44%
|9.84
|+14.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.99
|3.86
|-48.49%
|1.92
|+3.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|272.2
|641.41
|-57.56%
|163.83
|+66.15%
|Operating Income
|54.34
|94.81
|-42.68%
|21.43
|+153.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|95.22
|146.63
|-35.06%
|39.75
|+139.57%
|Net Income
|91.88
|99.04
|-7.23%
|31.41
|+192.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.53
|9.44
|-9.62%
|2.8
|+204.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹91.88Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹326.54Cr
