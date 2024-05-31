Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.55% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.47% & the profit increased by 27.55% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.63% and the profit decreased by 15.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 916.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.2 for Q4, which increased by 1158.59% Y-o-Y.
Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -1.26% return in the last 1 week, 56.03% return in the last 6 months, and 39.2% YTD return.
Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹11982.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1193 & ₹345.8 respectively.
Techno Electric & Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|439.62
|326.54
|+34.63%
|312.97
|+40.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.69
|11.24
|+12.91%
|13.8
|-8.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.99
|1.99
|+0.03%
|1.97
|+0.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|387.21
|272.2
|+42.25%
|307.81
|+25.79%
|Operating Income
|52.41
|54.34
|-3.55%
|5.16
|+916.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.4
|95.22
|-16.62%
|21.54
|+268.6%
|Net Income
|77.54
|91.88
|-15.61%
|60.79
|+27.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.2
|8.53
|-15.59%
|0.57
|+1158.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹439.62Cr
