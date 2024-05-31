Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.55% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.55% YOY

Livemint

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 40.47% YoY & profit increased by 27.55% YoY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.47% & the profit increased by 27.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.63% and the profit decreased by 15.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 916.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.2 for Q4, which increased by 1158.59% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -1.26% return in the last 1 week, 56.03% return in the last 6 months, and 39.2% YTD return.

Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of 11982.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1193 & 345.8 respectively.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue439.62326.54+34.63%312.97+40.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.6911.24+12.91%13.8-8.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.991.99+0.03%1.97+0.91%
Total Operating Expense387.21272.2+42.25%307.81+25.79%
Operating Income52.4154.34-3.55%5.16+916.44%
Net Income Before Taxes79.495.22-16.62%21.54+268.6%
Net Income77.5491.88-15.61%60.79+27.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.28.53-15.59%0.57+1158.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹439.62Cr

