Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.55% YOY

Techno Electric & Engineering Q4 Results Live : Techno Electric & Engineering declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.47% & the profit increased by 27.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.63% and the profit decreased by 15.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.55% q-o-q & increased by 916.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.2 for Q4, which increased by 1158.59% Y-o-Y.

Techno Electric & Engineering has delivered -1.26% return in the last 1 week, 56.03% return in the last 6 months, and 39.2% YTD return.

Currently, Techno Electric & Engineering has a market cap of ₹11982.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1193 & ₹345.8 respectively.

Techno Electric & Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 439.62 326.54 +34.63% 312.97 +40.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.69 11.24 +12.91% 13.8 -8.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.99 1.99 +0.03% 1.97 +0.91% Total Operating Expense 387.21 272.2 +42.25% 307.81 +25.79% Operating Income 52.41 54.34 -3.55% 5.16 +916.44% Net Income Before Taxes 79.4 95.22 -16.62% 21.54 +268.6% Net Income 77.54 91.88 -15.61% 60.79 +27.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.2 8.53 -15.59% 0.57 +1158.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹439.62Cr

