Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.72% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & profit increased by 4.72% YoY
Technocraft Industries India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit increased by 4.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.58% and the profit decreased by 22.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹28.73 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.57% Y-o-Y.
Technocraft Industries India has delivered 6.48% return in the last 1 week, 55.07% return in last 6 months and 146.85% YTD return.
Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of ₹5143.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2359.7 & ₹801.65 respectively.
Technocraft Industries India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|519.9
|556.51
|-6.58%
|476.32
|+9.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|73.7
|62.48
|+17.97%
|55.28
|+33.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.59
|15.64
|+6.04%
|15.76
|+5.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|434.59
|441.73
|-1.62%
|395.38
|+9.92%
|Operating Income
|85.3
|114.78
|-25.68%
|80.94
|+5.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.48
|117.78
|-21.48%
|86.91
|+6.41%
|Net Income
|65.97
|85.08
|-22.46%
|62.99
|+4.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.73
|37.05
|-22.46%
|25.75
|+11.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.97Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹519.9Cr
