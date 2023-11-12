Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.72% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & profit increased by 4.72% YoY

Technocraft Industries India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit increased by 4.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.58% and the profit decreased by 22.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹28.73 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.57% Y-o-Y.

Technocraft Industries India has delivered 6.48% return in the last 1 week, 55.07% return in last 6 months and 146.85% YTD return.

Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of ₹5143.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2359.7 & ₹801.65 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 519.9 556.51 -6.58% 476.32 +9.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 73.7 62.48 +17.97% 55.28 +33.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.59 15.64 +6.04% 15.76 +5.22% Total Operating Expense 434.59 441.73 -1.62% 395.38 +9.92% Operating Income 85.3 114.78 -25.68% 80.94 +5.39% Net Income Before Taxes 92.48 117.78 -21.48% 86.91 +6.41% Net Income 65.97 85.08 -22.46% 62.99 +4.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.73 37.05 -22.46% 25.75 +11.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.97Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹519.9Cr

