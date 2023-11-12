Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.72% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 4.72% YOY

Livemint

Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & profit increased by 4.72% YoY

Technocraft Industries India Q2 FY24 Results

Technocraft Industries India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit increased by 4.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.58% and the profit decreased by 22.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.68% q-o-q & increased by 5.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 28.73 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 11.57% Y-o-Y.

Technocraft Industries India has delivered 6.48% return in the last 1 week, 55.07% return in last 6 months and 146.85% YTD return.

Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of 5143.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2359.7 & 801.65 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue519.9556.51-6.58%476.32+9.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73.762.48+17.97%55.28+33.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5915.64+6.04%15.76+5.22%
Total Operating Expense434.59441.73-1.62%395.38+9.92%
Operating Income85.3114.78-25.68%80.94+5.39%
Net Income Before Taxes92.48117.78-21.48%86.91+6.41%
Net Income65.9785.08-22.46%62.99+4.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.7337.05-22.46%25.75+11.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.97Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹519.9Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
