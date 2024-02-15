Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 30.34% YOY

Technocraft Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit decreased by 30.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit decreased by 11.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.08% q-o-q & decreased by 31.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.61 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.

Technocraft Industries India has delivered -6.53% return in the last 1 week, 18.09% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return.

Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of ₹5209.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2725 & ₹972 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 512.67 519.9 -1.39% 489.01 +4.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.08 73.7 +3.23% 54.57 +39.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.23 16.59 +3.85% 15.45 +11.49% Total Operating Expense 447.91 434.59 +3.06% 393.79 +13.74% Operating Income 64.76 85.3 -24.08% 95.22 -31.99% Net Income Before Taxes 81.28 92.48 -12.11% 115.31 -29.51% Net Income 58.29 65.97 -11.63% 83.68 -30.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.61 28.73 -10.85% 34.21 -25.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹512.67Cr

