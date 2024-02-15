Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 30.34% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 30.34% YOY

Livemint

Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.84% YoY & profit decreased by 30.34% YoY

Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Technocraft Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit decreased by 30.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit decreased by 11.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.08% q-o-q & decreased by 31.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.61 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.

Technocraft Industries India has delivered -6.53% return in the last 1 week, 18.09% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return.

Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of 5209.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2725 & 972 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue512.67519.9-1.39%489.01+4.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.0873.7+3.23%54.57+39.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.2316.59+3.85%15.45+11.49%
Total Operating Expense447.91434.59+3.06%393.79+13.74%
Operating Income64.7685.3-24.08%95.22-31.99%
Net Income Before Taxes81.2892.48-12.11%115.31-29.51%
Net Income58.2965.97-11.63%83.68-30.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.6128.73-10.85%34.21-25.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹512.67Cr

