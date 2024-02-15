Technocraft Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 30.34% YOY

Technocraft Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit decreased by 30.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit decreased by 11.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.23% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.08% q-o-q & decreased by 31.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.61 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.13% Y-o-Y.
Technocraft Industries India has delivered -6.53% return in the last 1 week, 18.09% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return.
Currently the Technocraft Industries India has a market cap of ₹5209.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2725 & ₹972 respectively.
Technocraft Industries India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|512.67
|519.9
|-1.39%
|489.01
|+4.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.08
|73.7
|+3.23%
|54.57
|+39.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.23
|16.59
|+3.85%
|15.45
|+11.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|447.91
|434.59
|+3.06%
|393.79
|+13.74%
|Operating Income
|64.76
|85.3
|-24.08%
|95.22
|-31.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.28
|92.48
|-12.11%
|115.31
|-29.51%
|Net Income
|58.29
|65.97
|-11.63%
|83.68
|-30.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.61
|28.73
|-10.85%
|34.21
|-25.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹512.67Cr
