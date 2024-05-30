Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.32% YoY & profit increased by 11.49% YoY

Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : Technocraft Industries India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showing a 23.32% increase in revenue and an 11.49% increase in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 15.58% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit dipped by 5.88%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.93% decrease quarter-over-quarter but rose by 32.27% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw a decline, down by 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and 17.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹26.6, marking a 23.68% year-over-year increase.

Technocraft Industries India's recent returns include 1.89% in the last week, 7.92% over the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -4.33%.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹5572.69 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2725 & ₹1461 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 592.55 512.67 +15.58% 480.49 +23.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.57 76.08 -5.93% 54.11 +32.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.23 17.23 +5.86% 18.04 +1.07% Total Operating Expense 535.48 447.91 +19.55% 410.98 +30.29% Operating Income 57.07 64.76 -11.88% 69.51 -17.91% Net Income Before Taxes 80.61 81.28 -0.83% 67.81 +18.87% Net Income 54.87 58.29 -5.88% 49.21 +11.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.6 25.61 +3.86% 21.51 +23.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹54.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹592.55Cr

