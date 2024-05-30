Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : Technocraft Industries India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showing a 23.32% increase in revenue and an 11.49% increase in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 15.58% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit dipped by 5.88%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.93% decrease quarter-over-quarter but rose by 32.27% year-over-year.
Operating income also saw a decline, down by 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and 17.91% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹26.6, marking a 23.68% year-over-year increase.
Technocraft Industries India's recent returns include 1.89% in the last week, 7.92% over the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -4.33%.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹5572.69 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2725 & ₹1461 respectively.
Technocraft Industries India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|592.55
|512.67
|+15.58%
|480.49
|+23.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.57
|76.08
|-5.93%
|54.11
|+32.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.23
|17.23
|+5.86%
|18.04
|+1.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|535.48
|447.91
|+19.55%
|410.98
|+30.29%
|Operating Income
|57.07
|64.76
|-11.88%
|69.51
|-17.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.61
|81.28
|-0.83%
|67.81
|+18.87%
|Net Income
|54.87
|58.29
|-5.88%
|49.21
|+11.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.6
|25.61
|+3.86%
|21.51
|+23.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹54.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹592.55Cr
