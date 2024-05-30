Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.49% YOY

Livemint

Technocraft Industries India Q4 Results Live : Technocraft Industries India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showing a 23.32% increase in revenue and an 11.49% increase in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 15.58% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit dipped by 5.88%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.93% decrease quarter-over-quarter but rose by 32.27% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw a decline, down by 11.88% quarter-over-quarter and 17.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 26.6, marking a 23.68% year-over-year increase.

Technocraft Industries India's recent returns include 1.89% in the last week, 7.92% over the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -4.33%.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 5572.69 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2725 & 1461 respectively.

Technocraft Industries India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue592.55512.67+15.58%480.49+23.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.5776.08-5.93%54.11+32.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.2317.23+5.86%18.04+1.07%
Total Operating Expense535.48447.91+19.55%410.98+30.29%
Operating Income57.0764.76-11.88%69.51-17.91%
Net Income Before Taxes80.6181.28-0.83%67.81+18.87%
Net Income54.8758.29-5.88%49.21+11.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.625.61+3.86%21.51+23.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹54.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹592.55Cr

