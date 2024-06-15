Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.43% YOY

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : Teesta Agro Industries declared their Q4 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 3.97% & the profit decreased by 21.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.15% and the profit increased by 331.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.54% q-o-q & increased by 32.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 129.98% q-o-q & decreased by 31.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.97 for Q4 which decreased by 20.7% Y-o-Y.
Teesta Agro Industries has delivered 53.74% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in the last 6 months and 60.96% YTD return.
Currently, Teesta Agro Industries has a market cap of ₹81.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹145.44 & ₹25.2 respectively.
Teesta Agro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.95
|48.13
|-21.15%
|36.5
|+3.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.45
|1.85
|+140.54%
|3.35
|+32.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.93
|0.53
|+75.47%
|0.68
|+36.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.68
|42.36
|-41.74%
|17.26
|+42.99%
|Operating Income
|13.27
|5.77
|+129.98%
|19.24
|-31.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.09
|0.74
|+317.57%
|3.93
|-21.37%
|Net Income
|2.2
|0.51
|+331.37%
|2.8
|-21.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.97
|0.92
|+331.57%
|5.01
|-20.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹37.95Cr
