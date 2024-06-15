Hello User
Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.43% YOY

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.43% YOY

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.97% YoY & profit decreased by 21.43% YoY

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : Teesta Agro Industries declared their Q4 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 3.97% & the profit decreased by 21.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.15% and the profit increased by 331.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.54% q-o-q & increased by 32.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 129.98% q-o-q & decreased by 31.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.97 for Q4 which decreased by 20.7% Y-o-Y.

Teesta Agro Industries has delivered 53.74% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in the last 6 months and 60.96% YTD return.

Currently, Teesta Agro Industries has a market cap of 81.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 145.44 & 25.2 respectively.

Teesta Agro Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.9548.13-21.15%36.5+3.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.451.85+140.54%3.35+32.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.930.53+75.47%0.68+36.76%
Total Operating Expense24.6842.36-41.74%17.26+42.99%
Operating Income13.275.77+129.98%19.24-31.03%
Net Income Before Taxes3.090.74+317.57%3.93-21.37%
Net Income2.20.51+331.37%2.8-21.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.970.92+331.57%5.01-20.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹37.95Cr

