Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.43% YOY

Teesta Agro Industries Q4 Results Live : Teesta Agro Industries declared their Q4 results on 12 Jun, 2024. The topline increased by 3.97% & the profit decreased by 21.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.15% and the profit increased by 331.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 140.54% q-o-q & increased by 32.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 129.98% q-o-q & decreased by 31.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.97 for Q4 which decreased by 20.7% Y-o-Y.

Teesta Agro Industries has delivered 53.74% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in the last 6 months and 60.96% YTD return.

Currently, Teesta Agro Industries has a market cap of ₹81.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹145.44 & ₹25.2 respectively.

Teesta Agro Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.95 48.13 -21.15% 36.5 +3.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.45 1.85 +140.54% 3.35 +32.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.93 0.53 +75.47% 0.68 +36.76% Total Operating Expense 24.68 42.36 -41.74% 17.26 +42.99% Operating Income 13.27 5.77 +129.98% 19.24 -31.03% Net Income Before Taxes 3.09 0.74 +317.57% 3.93 -21.37% Net Income 2.2 0.51 +331.37% 2.8 -21.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.97 0.92 +331.57% 5.01 -20.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹37.95Cr

