Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.77% YOY

Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : Tega Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.82% & the profit increased by 71.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.94% and the profit decreased by 58.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.32% q-o-q & increased by 61.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.52 for Q1 which increased by 71.96% Y-o-Y.

Tega Industries has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.44% YTD return.

Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of ₹11914.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1970.2 & ₹841.7 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tega Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 339.98 506.98 -32.94% 268.07 +26.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 57.39 56.64 +1.32% 48.93 +17.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.67 22.36 +1.4% 13.53 +67.52% Total Operating Expense 298.41 390.5 -23.58% 242.27 +23.17% Operating Income 41.56 116.48 -64.32% 25.81 +61.07% Net Income Before Taxes 47.68 114.95 -58.52% 26.66 +78.85% Net Income 36.74 89.49 -58.94% 21.39 +71.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.52 13.43 -58.9% 3.21 +71.96%