Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.77% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : Tega Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.82% & the profit increased by 71.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.94% and the profit decreased by 58.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.32% q-o-q & increased by 61.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.52 for Q1 which increased by 71.96% Y-o-Y.

Tega Industries has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.44% YTD return.

Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of 11914.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1970.2 & 841.7 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Tega Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue339.98506.98-32.94%268.07+26.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total57.3956.64+1.32%48.93+17.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6722.36+1.4%13.53+67.52%
Total Operating Expense298.41390.5-23.58%242.27+23.17%
Operating Income41.56116.48-64.32%25.81+61.07%
Net Income Before Taxes47.68114.95-58.52%26.66+78.85%
Net Income36.7489.49-58.94%21.39+71.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.5213.43-58.9%3.21+71.96%
FAQs
₹36.74Cr
₹339.98Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
