Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.77% YOY

Tega Industries Q1 Results Live : Tega Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.82% & the profit increased by 71.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.94% and the profit decreased by 58.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 64.32% q-o-q & increased by 61.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.52 for Q1 which increased by 71.96% Y-o-Y.
Tega Industries has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 55.44% YTD return.
Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of ₹11914.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1970.2 & ₹841.7 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Tega Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|339.98
|506.98
|-32.94%
|268.07
|+26.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|57.39
|56.64
|+1.32%
|48.93
|+17.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.67
|22.36
|+1.4%
|13.53
|+67.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|298.41
|390.5
|-23.58%
|242.27
|+23.17%
|Operating Income
|41.56
|116.48
|-64.32%
|25.81
|+61.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.68
|114.95
|-58.52%
|26.66
|+78.85%
|Net Income
|36.74
|89.49
|-58.94%
|21.39
|+71.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.52
|13.43
|-58.9%
|3.21
|+71.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.74Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹339.98Cr
