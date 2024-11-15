Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 84.76% YOY

Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024:Tega Industries announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company reported a profit of ₹7.22 crore, marking an alarming 84.76% decrease year-over-year. Revenue also took a hit, decreasing by 6.4% compared to the previous year, amounting to ₹353.3 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight growth of 3.92%; however, profit experienced a substantial decline of 80.35%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.09% year-on-year, further straining its profitability.

The operating income faced a drastic reduction, down 81.42% quarter-on-quarter and down 88.62% year-on-year, indicating persistent challenges in the operational performance of the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.08, a drop of 84.81% from the previous year.

Despite these disappointing results, Tega Industries has shown some resilience in the longer term, delivering a 26.65% return over the last six months and a remarkable 67.56% year-to-date return. However, the stock has experienced a decline of 11.83% in the past week.

As of November 15, 2024, Tega Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹12,843.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,328.90 and a low of ₹963.95. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all three analysts covering Tega Industries have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains positive, suggesting potential growth opportunities ahead.

Tega Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 353.3 339.98 +3.92% 377.46 -6.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.17 57.39 +8.33% 55.96 +11.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.63 22.67 +17.45% 13.82 +92.67% Total Operating Expense 345.58 298.41 +15.81% 309.58 +11.63% Operating Income 7.72 41.56 -81.42% 67.89 -88.62% Net Income Before Taxes 15.8 47.68 -66.87% 63.37 -75.07% Net Income 7.22 36.74 -80.35% 47.36 -84.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 5.52 -80.43% 7.11 -84.81%