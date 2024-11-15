Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 84.76% YOY

Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024:Tega Industries announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company reported a profit of ₹7.22 crore, marking an alarming 84.76% decrease year-over-year. Revenue also took a hit, decreasing by 6.4% compared to the previous year, amounting to ₹353.3 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight growth of 3.92%; however, profit experienced a substantial decline of 80.35%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.09% year-on-year, further straining its profitability.
The operating income faced a drastic reduction, down 81.42% quarter-on-quarter and down 88.62% year-on-year, indicating persistent challenges in the operational performance of the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.08, a drop of 84.81% from the previous year.
Despite these disappointing results, Tega Industries has shown some resilience in the longer term, delivering a 26.65% return over the last six months and a remarkable 67.56% year-to-date return. However, the stock has experienced a decline of 11.83% in the past week.
As of November 15, 2024, Tega Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹12,843.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,328.90 and a low of ₹963.95. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all three analysts covering Tega Industries have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains positive, suggesting potential growth opportunities ahead.
Tega Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|353.3
|339.98
|+3.92%
|377.46
|-6.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.17
|57.39
|+8.33%
|55.96
|+11.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.63
|22.67
|+17.45%
|13.82
|+92.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|345.58
|298.41
|+15.81%
|309.58
|+11.63%
|Operating Income
|7.72
|41.56
|-81.42%
|67.89
|-88.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.8
|47.68
|-66.87%
|63.37
|-75.07%
|Net Income
|7.22
|36.74
|-80.35%
|47.36
|-84.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|5.52
|-80.43%
|7.11
|-84.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
