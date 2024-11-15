Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 84.76% YOY

Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 6.4% YoY & profit decreased by 84.76% YoY, profit at 7.22 crore and revenue at 353.3 crore.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Tega Industries Q2 Results 2024:Tega Industries announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a significant decline in profitability. The company reported a profit of 7.22 crore, marking an alarming 84.76% decrease year-over-year. Revenue also took a hit, decreasing by 6.4% compared to the previous year, amounting to 353.3 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight growth of 3.92%; however, profit experienced a substantial decline of 80.35%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.33% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.09% year-on-year, further straining its profitability.

The operating income faced a drastic reduction, down 81.42% quarter-on-quarter and down 88.62% year-on-year, indicating persistent challenges in the operational performance of the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.08, a drop of 84.81% from the previous year.

Despite these disappointing results, Tega Industries has shown some resilience in the longer term, delivering a 26.65% return over the last six months and a remarkable 67.56% year-to-date return. However, the stock has experienced a decline of 11.83% in the past week.

As of November 15, 2024, Tega Industries holds a market capitalization of 12,843.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 2,328.90 and a low of 963.95. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all three analysts covering Tega Industries have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains positive, suggesting potential growth opportunities ahead.

Tega Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue353.3339.98+3.92%377.46-6.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.1757.39+8.33%55.96+11.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.6322.67+17.45%13.82+92.67%
Total Operating Expense345.58298.41+15.81%309.58+11.63%
Operating Income7.7241.56-81.42%67.89-88.62%
Net Income Before Taxes15.847.68-66.87%63.37-75.07%
Net Income7.2236.74-80.35%47.36-84.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.085.52-80.43%7.11-84.81%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

