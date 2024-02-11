Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.37% YoY

Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.37% YoY

Livemint

Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.57% YoY & Profit Decreased by 26.37% YoY

Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tega Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% & the profit decreased by 26.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.87% and the profit decreased by 24.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.96% q-o-q & decreased by 26.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.45% Y-o-Y.

Tega Industries has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 7.88% return in the last 6 months, and 0.95% YTD return.

Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of 7737.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1224.4 & 604.2 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Tega Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue340.2377.46-9.87%296.93+14.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.3455.96+4.24%39.53+47.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.9713.82+1.09%10.36+34.84%
Total Operating Expense298.08309.58-3.71%239.99+24.21%
Operating Income42.1267.89-37.96%56.94-26.03%
Net Income Before Taxes41.9963.37-33.73%63.53-33.9%
Net Income35.6247.36-24.8%48.37-26.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.347.11-24.89%7.26-26.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹340.2Cr

