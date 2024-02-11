Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.37% YoY

Tega Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% & the profit decreased by 26.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.87% and the profit decreased by 24.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.96% q-o-q & decreased by 26.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.45% Y-o-Y.
Tega Industries has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 7.88% return in the last 6 months, and 0.95% YTD return.
Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of ₹7737.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1224.4 & ₹604.2 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Tega Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|340.2
|377.46
|-9.87%
|296.93
|+14.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.34
|55.96
|+4.24%
|39.53
|+47.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.97
|13.82
|+1.09%
|10.36
|+34.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|298.08
|309.58
|-3.71%
|239.99
|+24.21%
|Operating Income
|42.12
|67.89
|-37.96%
|56.94
|-26.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.99
|63.37
|-33.73%
|63.53
|-33.9%
|Net Income
|35.62
|47.36
|-24.8%
|48.37
|-26.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.34
|7.11
|-24.89%
|7.26
|-26.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹340.2Cr
