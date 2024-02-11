Tega Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.37% YoY

Tega Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.57% & the profit decreased by 26.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.87% and the profit decreased by 24.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.96% q-o-q & decreased by 26.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.45% Y-o-Y.

Tega Industries has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 7.88% return in the last 6 months, and 0.95% YTD return.

Currently, Tega Industries has a market cap of ₹7737.02 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1224.4 & ₹604.2 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Tega Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 340.2 377.46 -9.87% 296.93 +14.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.34 55.96 +4.24% 39.53 +47.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.97 13.82 +1.09% 10.36 +34.84% Total Operating Expense 298.08 309.58 -3.71% 239.99 +24.21% Operating Income 42.12 67.89 -37.96% 56.94 -26.03% Net Income Before Taxes 41.99 63.37 -33.73% 63.53 -33.9% Net Income 35.62 47.36 -24.8% 48.37 -26.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.34 7.11 -24.89% 7.26 -26.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹340.2Cr

