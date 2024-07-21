Tejas Networks Q1 results : profit at ₹77.48Cr, Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY

Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 731.75% & the profit came at ₹77.48cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of ₹26.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.54% q-o-q & increased by 28.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.52% q-o-q & increased by 304.59% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹4.44 for Q1 which increased by 384.62% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 69.46% return in the last 6 months, and 65.34% YTD return.

Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of ₹24589.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1495 & ₹651.25 respectively.

As of 21 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Tejas Networks Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1562.77 1326.88 +17.78% 187.89 +731.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.86 108.36 -11.54% 74.79 +28.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 64.95 58.18 +11.64% 34.42 +88.7% Total Operating Expense 1397.69 1078.56 +29.59% 268.58 +420.4% Operating Income 165.08 248.32 -33.52% -80.69 +304.59% Net Income Before Taxes 121.55 232.61 -47.75% -65.88 +284.5% Net Income 77.48 146.78 -47.21% -26.29 +394.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.44 8.61 -48.43% -1.56 +384.62%