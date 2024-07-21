Tejas Networks Q1 results : profit at ₹77.48Cr, Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY

Tejas Networks Q1 results : Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY & profit at 77.48Cr

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 03:37 AM IST
Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live
Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live

Tejas Networks Q1 Results Live : Tejas Networks declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 731.75% & the profit came at 77.48cr. It is noteworthy that Tejas Networks had declared a loss of 26.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.78%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.54% q-o-q & increased by 28.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.52% q-o-q & increased by 304.59% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 4.44 for Q1 which increased by 384.62% Y-o-Y.

Tejas Networks has delivered 4.58% return in the last 1 week, 69.46% return in the last 6 months, and 65.34% YTD return.

Currently, Tejas Networks has a market cap of 24589.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1495 & 651.25 respectively.

As of 21 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Tejas Networks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1562.771326.88+17.78%187.89+731.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.86108.36-11.54%74.79+28.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization64.9558.18+11.64%34.42+88.7%
Total Operating Expense1397.691078.56+29.59%268.58+420.4%
Operating Income165.08248.32-33.52%-80.69+304.59%
Net Income Before Taxes121.55232.61-47.75%-65.88+284.5%
Net Income77.48146.78-47.21%-26.29+394.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.448.61-48.43%-1.56+384.62%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.48Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1562.77Cr
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTejas Networks Q1 results : profit at ₹77.48Cr, Revenue increased by 731.75% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.00-1,347.00
      Chennai
      74,558.00-1,566.00
      Delhi
      75,144.00-389.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.00-531.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue